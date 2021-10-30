Madhya Pradesh: Dacoit with bounty of Rs 5,50,000 gunned down in Uttar Pradesh

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A dacoit, wanted in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, has been gunned down by the Uttar Pradesh Police Special Task Force (STF) in an encounter in Chitrakoot.

The encounter took place in a forest area near Bahalipurwa of Chhitrakoot district of Uttar Pradesh early Saturday morning.

The dacoit identified Gauri Yadav was reward of Rs 5,00,000 on his head in Uttar Pradesh, while a bounty of Rs 50,000 was on his head in Madhya Pradesh as well.

A lot of rounds of ammunition were fired in the encounter between both sides and the dacoit was killed by the police.

The STF team was led by ADG STF Amitabh Yash.

One AK-47, an old model Kalashnikov semi-automatic rifle and one twelve bore gun (all factory-made), and two country-made weapons along with hundreds of live and spent ammunition have been recovered from the encounter site.

(With input from ANI)

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 10:37 AM IST