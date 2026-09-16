Madhya Pradesh Cuts 31 Accident Black Spots As Crashes Drop 10.9%, Fatalities 5.8% | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The number of identified black spots across Madhya Pradesh has come down by 31, while accidents and fatalities recorded at these accident-prone locations have also declined, according to road safety data compiled by the PTRI.

The state had 481 identified black spots in 2024, where 4,567 accidents were reported and 2,926 people lost their lives.

In 2025, the number of black spots came down to 450, while the number of accidents declined to 4,069 and fatalities to 2,755.

This displays a 6.4% reduction in identified black spots, while accidents declined by 10.9% and fatalities by 5.8%.

Officials said improvement was achieved through a combination of engineering, enforcement measures and focused road-safety steps at accident-prone locations.

Measures such as road improvements, signage, road markings, speed-control measures and other corrective works have been taken up at black spots across the state.

The data suggests that the reduction in the number of accident-prone locations has been accompanied by a decline in both crashes and deaths recorded at these spots.

169 long-term black spot rectifications completed

As part of the ongoing black spot rectification programme, 169 long-term rectification works were completed till July 31, 2026, while short-term corrective measures were completed at all 481 black spots identified under the earlier assessment.

The rectification work has involved multiple departments, including NHAI, MPRDC, PWD (NH), PWD (B&R), UADD and MPRRDA. The programme covers engineering interventions for removal of factors responsible for repeated crashes at identified black spots.

Short-term rectification of black spots:

Speed-calming measures, road signage and road marking have been completed at all identified black spots. Ambulances have been deployed near accident-prone locations to improve emergency response.

Long-term rectification of black spots

Flyovers: Work has been taken up at 14 locations, including flyovers with cloverleaf junctions.

Bypasses: Construction work has been taken up for Ujjain-Jaora, Ujjain-Maksi, Ujjain (Simhasth) Bypass and Narmada-Timarni Road.

Road infrastructure improvements: Road widening, rotary and I-land construction, road marking, signals and lighting works have been taken up at 50+ locations.

DDHI initiatives

Sanjay, FPS and TPL apps have been prepared, and training has been provided to concerned personnel for collecting details of accident spots.

Nearly 15 critical black spots have been identified, with estimates and drawings prepared for medium-term interventions.