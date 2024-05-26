Madhya Pradesh Culture Department Launches Web Series On 160 Tribes Of Greater India |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To introduce people of the country to the glory and greatness of ancient India, Madhya Pradesh culture department is producing a web series titled, Yug Yugeen Bharatvanshi. It explores the past of Vrihattar Bharat (Greater India) including the present-day India, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bhutan, Nepal, Cambodia, Myanmar and Thailand.

About 160 tribes inhabited this vast landmass 5,000 years ago. The web series will depict rulers of kingdoms of these tribes, the wars they fought, their traditions, scriptures, lifestyle and also where the descendants of these tribes live, at present. Scripted by Rajeshwar Trivedi and directed by Hemant Gupta, the web series is being telecast on YouTube channel of Veer Bharat Nyas, a wing of Swaraj Sansthan under culture department.

So far, seven episodes based on different tribes including Kandhar, Kamboj and Licchavi have been webcast and the rest are in the works. “The objective is to make current generation aware of India’s ancient past - its personalities, culture and traditions,” Veer Bharat Nyas trustee secretary Shriram Tiwari told Free Press.

According to Tiwari , the web series seeks to scientifically explore the tribal kingdoms of ancient India and it will also have episodes on the incarnations of Lord Vishnu and Lord Krishna. “The web series has evoked good response. We have more than four lakh views so far,” he said, adding, “It is being shot in studios in the city.”