Madhya Pradesh: CPR training imparted to police personnel in Narmadapuram

FP Photo |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A training programme on how to provide cardio pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was organised in the police lines on Saturday. Along with this, the programme was also held in all the four sub-divisions of the district, which witnessed a thick footfall of police personnel. The training programme was aimed at enlightening the police personnel and senior officials on how to provide CPR to those who get injured in road accidents or those who suffered heart attack and have lost consciousness.

Doctors from Narmadapuram district hospital as well as Narmada Apna Hospital took part in the programme, who told police that through the CPR technique, consciousness can be restored. Dr Rajesh Sharma, Dr Vivek Jain and other members of their team imparted training to police personnel. On the occasion, Superintendent of Police Dr Gurkaran Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police Awadhesh Pratap Singh, Kotwali police station incharge Vikram Rajak, Dehat police station incharge Sanjay Chouksey, traffic police incharge, Umashankar Yadav, Mahila thana incharge, Surekha Nimoda and other senior police officials were present.