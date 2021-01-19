Madhya Pradesh: Covid-19 vaccine will not develop uniform antibodies

BHOPAL: Covid-19 vaccine initially being given to healthcare workers in a phased manner is not going to develop the same amount of antibodies among them. To put it simply, the antibodies won't develop uniformly and will vary from person to person depending on their immunity system.

Corona vaccine will develop antibodies from 70-90 per cent as the vaccine has efficiency up to 90 per cent, said state immunization officer Dr Santosh Shukla. The beneficial effects of such a vaccine on a population is observed only if the vaccine is efficacious in older adults (approximately above 60 years of age) and widespread distribution of the vaccine exists, including to people who are most susceptible to Covid-19.

There will not be any uniformity in the percentage of the antibodies and it will differ from man to man depending on their immune system, said Shukla. If a person has a low immune system, the vaccine will develop fewer antibodies, while the same dose of the same vaccine will develop more antibodies if the person has strong immunity, the doctor explained.

The effect of an efficacious vaccine on the course of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic is complex and there are many potential scenarios after deployment. The ability of a vaccine to protect against severe disease and mortality is the most important efficacy endpoint, as hospitals and critical-care admissions place the greatest burden on healthcare systems. High coverage among these groups who are at high risk of severe Covid-19 would have the greatest effect against disease endpoints.