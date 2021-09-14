Madhya Pradesh: Covid-19 Mega vaccination campaign phase-3 to begin on PM’s birthday

Bhopal: Phase-3 of mega vaccination campaign against Covid-19 across the state will begin on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17, said an official release.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said all the sections of society were expected to cooperate with the government in its mega drive and the government had made all the arrangements to achieve 100% target of vaccination of the first dose by September 26, as per the release.

Director National Health Mission (NHM) (Vaccination) Dr Santosh Shukla said a target of 32.90 lakh vaccines was set for the first day of the phase-3. The target for the district was set too.

For instance, said Dr Shukla, Indore has the target of 1.65 lakh doses of vaccines, Satna 1.45 lakh, Ujjain 1.43 lakh, Bhopal 1.21 lakh, Sagar 1.19 lakh, Chhindwara 1.04 lakh and Rewa has a target of 1 lakh doses of vaccines on the day.

Dr Shukla said the earlier record of maximum number of vaccines doses in a day was 28.50 lakh. There will be a new record of 32.90 lakh vaccines doses on Sept 17.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 10:54 PM IST