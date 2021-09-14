Madhya Pradesh: Kid in Jabalpur suffers from rare Subglottic Stenosis disease, family seeks help

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): They often say, when life hits you with odds, dodge it with smile. Fighting all odds, this two-year-old boy of jabalpur is living life of example with an innocent smile and a ray of hope.

Among the two sons of Akash Vathav, a resident of Sanjay Nagar Adhartal, Jabalpur, younger son Rudransh Vathav is suffering from a rare respiratory disease named Subglottic Stenosis.

Rudransh breathes with the help of a tube by piercing the bottom of the throat.

“Rudransh was born two years ago. Within 24 hours his hands and feet turned blue. On examination, it was found that there is a hole in his heart. We took him to Mumbai where he remained on ventilator for 45 days.”

The hole in his heart was filled but his windpipe was blocked. Due to the blocked respiratory tract, he started losing his voice.

The doctors made a hole under his throat and inserted a tube in it; the process called trachearyostomy.

“The doctors have told the cost of treatment to be Rs 12 lakh. I have converted a room of the house into a hospital. His mother is beside him 24x7. He gets sick every 10-15 days. He has to undergo periodic nebulization and heating treatment to maintain the body temperature to keep infection at bay.”

Akash has now pleaded for help. For his treatment in Mumbai, he has spoken to Narayana Health Undertaking's Hospital SRC.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 12:04 PM IST