Madhya Pradesh: Couple Found Dead Near Brick Kiln

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A couple working in a brick kiln in Roopganj village of Maihar was found dead on Sunday, which triggered fear and panic in the area. The police have suspected that the couple might have been murdered and a probe is on to ascertain the reason behind their death. The deceased man was identified as Ramu Kol, while her wife’s identity is not known yet.

The couple had died on Saturday night, while their bodies were discovered lying near the brick kiln by the villagers on Sunday morning. The police were informed, after which Maihar SP Sudhir Agrawal as well as Maihar police station TI Animesh Dwivedi along with other police personnel rushed to the spot.

The police also called the dog squad and the forensic team to the scene and the duo’s body was sent for post-mortem. Wounds were discovered on the faces of both the deceased and the police have launched a detailed probe to ascertain the circumstances leading to their death.

Quintals Of Woods Gutted In Fire At Crematorium

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out at the wood stock centre at a crematorium in Shivpuri, resulting in the incineration of thousands of quintals of wood. A humanitarian organisation has lodged a complaint with the police regarding the incident. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and the police have initiated an investigation into the matter. It is reported that several quintals of wood were stored at the crematorium for cremation purposes.

These woods were provided to the volunteers of a humanitarian organisation at a very reasonable rate. Ajay Bansal, a volunteer of the organisation, stated that they received a phone call from the municipal corporation employees on Sunday morning informing them about the fire.

Following the information, the fire brigade arrived on Sunday morning and managed to control the fire. Around 2,000 quintals of wood, brass and other materials stored at the centre turned into ashes. Following the incident, Gayatri Sharma from the Shivpuri Municipal Corporation reached the scene and assured action against negligent municipal employees.