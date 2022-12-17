Madhya Pradesh: Couple dies after dumper hits their two-wheeler in Chhatarpur

Representative Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A couple died after a dumper hit their two-wheeler at Deri tri-section on Sagar road near Khelgram village in Chhatarpur district on Saturday, the police said. Immediately after the incident, there was a traffic jam on the road.

Rajendra Singh who was working for the health department was going to his native village Nagrauli in Lav-Kush Nagar on a two-wheeler.

They were living in Ganesh colony in Chhatarpur. As soon as they neared Khelgram village, a dumper loaded with stone chips hit them from behind.

As a result, Rajendra Singh who was driving the vehicle lost his balance and fell to the ground along with his wife and the dumper ran over them. Both of them died on the spot.

On getting information, traffic in-charge and RI Kailash Patel rushed to the spot along with a police team. The police sent the bodies to the district hospital for post-mortem examination.

The dumper belongs to Jindat Minerals Private Limited. Legislator Alok Chaturvedi from Chhatarpur owns the company. The police confiscated the vehicle and registered an FIR against its driver.