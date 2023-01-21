e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Counting of votes in Pithampur on Monday

All preparations for counting of votes have been completed. The Election Commission has made 32 teams for counting of votes

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, January 21, 2023, 11:39 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The fate of 120 candidates of 31 wards of Pithampur municipality will be decided on Monday, January 23. The EVM machines will be opened at 9 am on that day. The counting of votes will be held at Government Higher Girls School premises near Pithampur Dak Bungalow.

All preparations for counting of votes have been completed. The Election Commission has made 32 teams for counting of votes. Municipal Election Officer Roshni Patidar told that EVM machines will be opened on 31 tables. The first results are expected to come for wards 8 and 12. There will be two rounds of counting in these wards as there were two polling stations each in these wards. A total of 55,840 votes are to be counted.

Madhya Pradesh: Counting of votes in Pithampur on Monday

Madhya Pradesh: Counting of votes in Pithampur on Monday

