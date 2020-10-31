Madhya Pradesh: Corona under control in poll bound districts

In poll bound districts, the situation is well under control as far as corona positive cases are concerned. Madhya Pradesh reported 669 positive cases taking its tally to 1,71,359 and tolls to 2951. Positive rate is 2.5 per cent.

The positive cases were 8,929 while total recovered cases were 1,59,479 and 26057 samples were sent for the testing. In all, 1044 patients recovered in single day. One hundred and eighty six samples were rejected at time of testing.

Major cities like Indore reported 89 positive cases with its tally reaching 34042 and toll to 682. Jabalpur reported 46 positive cases while Gwalior reported 38 new cases.

Rewa reported 33 positive cases while Balaghat reported 22 positive cases and Ratlam reported 20 new cases. Anuppur reported 19 positive cases in single day. In poll bound districts like Morena, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Dhar, Chhatapur, Anuppur, Raisen, Rajgarh, Dewas, Mandsaur, the situation is well under control.