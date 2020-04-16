Madhya Pradesh: Corona-free Bhind districts administration to give reward for info on outsiders’ entry

BHOPAL: Bhind district administration has announced a reward of Rs 500 for those who inform about outsiders from hotspots including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain and Morena. The name of informers will not be disclosed, he assured.

In Chambal division, Morena has become hotspot. However, 25 districts are infected with coronavirus in the state. So, local administration is leaving no stone unturned in checking the entry of outsiders.

There is no corona positive cases in Bhind district so far and the district administration deserve all appraise for it as their hard work is paying dividend. Nearly 40,000 labourers have already arrived in Bhind but they have been screened and placed in isolation.

To maintain this status of corona-free district, the administration has launched multipronged strategies to check the entry of corona positive patients in the district from other places. The administration has strictly executed lockdown to break the chain.

Bhind Collector Chhote Singh said, "So far, we do not have any corona positive case in the district. We are working round the clock to maintain this status when other districts are struggling to handle the pandemic outbreak. For it, we have announced reward of Rs 500 for those who inform about the outsiders. We do not want to harass anyone but want to know about them and want to place them in isolation. In night, people from hotspots generally come to Bhind district. We have sealed the boundary of district. So far 40,000 labourers have arrived in the district and all them have been screened and sent them in isolation."

Administration has deployed police force at all the check points to monitor visitors coming from COVID-19 hotspots, the collector added.