Madhya Pradesh: Cops waiting for woman’s statement in beating up case at Kubereshwar Dham assualt

Representative Image

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): An incident of beating up a woman at Kubereshwar Dham came up on Monday. The woman lodged a complaint at the Mandi police station.

The cops, however, did not register any case and began to probe the matter, because some of the devotees alleged that a few chains had been stolen.

According to reports, the woman, Indra Bai, resident of the Manasa area in Neemuch, lodged a complaint against the nephew of religious preacher Pradeep Mishra, Sameer Shukla, alleging that he along with some other people had beaten her up. The police, however, did not lodge her complaint. Police station in-charge Hari Singh Parmar said an inquiry into the case was going on.

The woman returned to her village in the evening. Parmar further said he had called her to record her statement on Tuesday, but she did not turn up.

A medical test of the woman was conducted, Parmar said, adding that the woman was facing the charge of stealing a chain from Juhi Chawla, a resident of Gwalior.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)