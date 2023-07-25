 Madhya Pradesh: Cops Register Case Against 50 For Blocking Traffic In Satna
Madhya Pradesh: Cops Register Case Against 50 For Blocking Traffic In Satna

Madhya Pradesh: Cops Register Case Against 50 For Blocking Traffic In Satna

The police said that they began to identify people on the basis of CCTV footage

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, 11:40 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): The police are searching for 50 people, including four against whom named FIRs were lodged for blocking traffic on the Birsihpur-Kotar road on Monday.

The police registered FIR against more than 50 people in connection with the incident. The police said that they began to identify people on the basis of CCTV footage.

