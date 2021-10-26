Madhya Pradesh: Cops recover stolen cable with help of Intelligent Traffic Management System cameras

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): The cameras installed as part of the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) caught an incident in which a few passengers in an auto rickshaw were injured on Saturday when it collided with a loading auto near Pahalwan Babba temple.

The camera operator, sitting in Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in Smart City Limited, dialed number 100, and, in a few minutes, the police rushed to the spot and sent the injured to a nearby hospital.

In another incident, on the same day, the cable of a telephone company was stolen from near the main bus stand in the city.

The Gopalganj police contacted ICCC and worked out the case. The cable was being taken on a loading vehicle. The police identified the thief with the help of the number of the loading vehicle.

The administration and the police have been keeping watch on the activities of every vehicle driver through ITMS. Whenever someone makes any error he gets e-chalan at home.

Similarly, solid waste management services, dial 108, e-Palika, CM Helpline, Public Toilet Feedback, Safe City Camera Surveillance and other facilities are monitored through ICCC.

Cameras have been installed at five entry and exit points and at 19 vantage points in the city.

Stolen bike recovered after eight years

The police were checking the vehicles passing by Sanjay Drive a fortnight ago. They were doing so with the help of ICCC, through ITMS. A biker tried to run away from the police.

As the policemen stopped the biker it came to light that the bike was stolen from Chhatarpur eight years ago. When the biker was quizzed he said that he had stolen 17 bikes.

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 11:13 PM IST