Madhya Pradesh: Cops organise mock drill for Diwali

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A bomb was found in a multi-store of a private building on the highway. An alert was sounded.

On getting information, a police team along with a bomb disposal squad rushed to the spot.

The team disposed of the explosive. Immediately after the explosive was disposed of, everyone heaved a sigh of relief.

It was part of a mock drill before Diwali, the police said.

Just after arriving at the spot, the police team began to search every nook and corner of the building.

Within a few minutes, the entire area turned into a cantonment. The operation rattled the residents in the area.

As soon as the residents of the building came to know about it, they locked their rooms and came out.

In the multi-storied building, there are many families belonging to the police department and to the judiciary.

The police said that they wanted to see how prepared the department was to deal with any emergency situation during Diwali.

They also appreciated the patience of the residents of the building.

Sweet shops raided, samples collected

The police and the district administration have launched a campaign against the sale of adulterated food in the district. After taking action against the dairy owners, the officials raided the owners of sweet shops on Sunday, official sources said. The officials collected the samples of Mawa, Mawa Burfi, Besan Laddu and Sonpapdi.

According to the officials of the district administration, stern action will be taken against the owners of those sweet shops if a single item is found sub-standard.

According to inspector of food and drug administration Dharmendra Kumar Jain, the administration has been taking action for the past two months.

Criminals cases have been registered against food adulterators, he said.

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 12:18 AM IST