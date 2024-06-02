Madhya Pradesh: Cop In CM Security Attacked By Assailants For Cash In Bhopal

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A police constable deployed in force ensuring safety of the Chief Minister was allegedly attacked by three assailants in Kotra Sultanabad area on Friday night, the police reported on Sunday after registering a case. The cop was assaulted with a sword when he refused to hand over cash to assailants for buying liquor, the police said.

Kamla Nagar police station TI Nirupa Pandey told Free Press that a case has been registered against unidentified men for assaulting constable Sanjay Malviya, 31, a resident of Kotra Sultanabad area. The cop is deployed in the police force which ensures CM Mohan Yadav's protection, she added.

Malviya in his complaint said that on Friday night, he had purchased an ice-cream from the Depot square, and was heading towards his house on his bike, when at Kotra Sultanabad three men on foot signalled him to stop. When Malviya stopped his bike, the trio demanded him to hand them cash as they wanted to purchase liquor for consumption.

The complaint further reads that when Malviya refused, the trio attacked him. As the cop resisted them and tried shielding himself, one of the men carrying a sword stabbed him. The cop managed to dodge the first blow, but in the second blow, he sustained a deep wound on his right leg, the complaint read. The cop fled for his life towards his house, leaving the bike behind.

Kamla Nagar police did not pay heed to complaint: Malviya

Constable Sanjay Malviya said that on Saturday (a night after the incident), when he reached Kamla Nagar police to lodge his complaint, the cops there allegedly did not pay heed to his complaint.

Malviya alleged that Kamla Nagar TI Nirupa Pandey did not show any seriousness in the case, and advised him to come back to the police station only when they nab the accused trio.

Malviya further said that it was only when he reached the police station with his senior officials posted at the CM's duty, an FIR was lodged on Sunday. When Free Press contacted the TI, the officer refuted the allegations, saying that the incident is being probed.