Madhya Pradesh: Cooperation, coordination and communication must to convert plans into reality: Union minister Nitin Gadkari

BHOPAL: Cooperation, coordination and communication between educational institutions, government and society is most important as it converts plans into reality, said Union minister Nitin Gadkari during inauguration of the Sarthak Edu-Vision on Sunday. The event is being organized by Bhartiya Shikshan Mandal.

The Union road transport and highways minister Gadkari said that one must have a vision of at least 50 years for proper planning. ‘You can donate eyes but not vision. Most of the people are suffering from lack of vision these days,’ said Gadkari.

He emphasized on rebuilding the nation and said that one must have the political will to do it. Where there is a will there's a way. Where there is no will there are surveys, discussions, seminars, committees etc. One should refrain from such things that hampers development, said Gadkari.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that educational institutes in Madhya Pradesh will have all the cooperation required from the state government.