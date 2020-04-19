Madhya Pradesh: Construction work to start from Monday, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Sunday that construction work would begin from Monday to speed up economy.

He made the above statement during a video-conferencing with the contractors associated with the construction departments.

The Chief Minister said everything would be done according to the Central Government’s guidelines

Nevertheless, there will be ban on people’s movements in the hotspots of the COVID-19, he said.

He urged the contractors to begin work keeping in mind the spread of the virus.

Passes will be issued to those who enter the state for construction so that they may not have to take permission from different districts, he said.

The Chief Minister told the contractors to arrange food for their permanent workers.

The government is providing food grain to other people, he said.

Those who are above 50 years, or suffering from heart ailments, or from asthma should not be engaged due to covid-19, Chouhan added.

Besides, women and children should not be engaged, he said.

Government’s priority is to provide employment to local labourers, and that such people should be provided with insurance cover, Chouhan said.

The departments concerned should ensure that the supply chain is maintained, he said.

The vehicles carrying essential commodities should not be stopped and the district administration has been issued directives about it, he said.

Chouhan asked the contractors to finish the work before the arrival of monsoon on June 15 and to ensure that 150 damaged bridges are repaired.

Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains said if there was any impediment in transportation of essential goods, one can dial 100 for help.

50 lakh cotton masks to be made in first phase

The state government has decided to make 50 lakh cotton face masks. The meeting was held at Mantralaya on Sunday. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said 50 lakh masks will be prepared by the urban women entrepreneurs in the first phase.

The production will not only generate employment but the masks will be reusable and cost effective. The cost of the mask will be Rs 12 per piece.

From April 23, online registration will be done and one woman will get the work of making 1,000 masks. Those present in the meeting were chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, Vivek Porwal and Nand Kumaran.