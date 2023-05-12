 Madhya Pradesh: Construction of central jail to begin soon in Sagar
Mayor Tiwari told the media that under the Punravritti Karan Yojana, the construction works of the central jail will begin at a cost of Rs 250 crores.

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): The construction works of the central jail will begin soon in Chitaura of Sagar, official sources said on Thursday. The Madhya Pradesh Housing board will also appoint a consultant, who will supervise the construction works of the jail. Sources stated that mayor of Sagar municipal corporation, Sangeeta Sushil Tiwari had appealed to Urban development and housing minister, Bhupendra Singh to appoint a consultant soon, so that the construction works of the jail could begin immediately.

She added that with the relentless efforts of Minister Singh, a consultant will be appointed soon, following which the construction works of the jail will be set in motion instantly. Alongside Mayor Tiwari, Sagar collector Deepak Arya, executive engineer of the housing board, GS Dubey and Superintendent of central jail, Dinesh Narve were also present.

Mayor Tiwari went on to say that the central jail was earlier constructed in Sagar in the year 1843, which had the capacity to lodge almost 894 prisoners. She added that medical facilities and other amenities will also be provided at the soon-to-be constructed central jail.

