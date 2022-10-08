Madhya Pradesh constitutes state child welfare and protection committee

Representative Image |

Bhopal: A 16-member state child welfare and protection committee (SCWPC) has been constituted to monitor implementation, evaluation and review of Mission Vatsalya across the state, as per an order issued by General Administration department on Friday.

Additional chief secretary (ACS), Woman and Child Welfare department will head the committee, which will now supercede the state child protection committee.

Besides the ACS, the members include additional chief secretaries of the departments including Home, Social Justice, Health and Family Welfare, Law and Legislative, School Education, Sports and Youth Welfare, Panchayat and Rural Development, Technical Education Skill Development and Employment, Urban Development and Housing, Labour, Higher Education, Medical Education and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Welfare, commissioner Woman and Child Development department and secretary MP Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

The committee will have its meeting every three months.

Mission Vatsalya is a centrally sponsored scheme meant for welfare and rehabilitation of children in difficult circumstances.