Madhya Pradesh: Constable appealed to get back his two lands that are acquihired by a builder during public hearing Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Constable Vijay Singh who was posted on the Sikkim border appealed for justice regarding his two lands that he bought are now occupied by the builder, today during public hearing Gwalior.

Collector in-charge Ashish Tiwari has given instructions to take immediate action regarding the matter.

In the public hearing, constable Vijay informed that, two years ago near Behta village in khureri he purchased two lands from farmer Bharat Mandelia through a relative of BJP leader Ravi Kuswaha. When constable Vijay visited the land he came to know that they are occupied by a builder name Dr. Vishal Yadav. Constable Vijay tried to take possession of his plot but failed.

Collector in-charge Ashish Tiwari instructed for investigation of the matter during public hearing

“Dr. Vishal Yadav is demanding lakhs of rupees on pretext of giving possession of the plot because of which constable and his family are mentally pressurised,” said constable Vijay.

Collector in-charge Ashish Tiwari assured that they will investigate the matter and based on received facts appropriate action against the accused will be taken and soldier will be provided his lands back.

