Madhya Pradesh: Congress’s Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra remains dull in Sehore

Congress's Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan started from January 26 | ANI

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress workers and leaders seem to have failed to take Rahul Gandhi’s letter through Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra to people in the district.

The party launched Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra on January 26 to take Rahul Gandhi’s message to those areas where his Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) could not reach.

There is a lack of enthusiasm among the party workers. On the one hand, the BJY did not enter Sehore district. On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party is strongly rooted in the district. The party has won all the four seats in the last assembly election.

The assembly election is going to take place by year-end, and the ruling party has begun to reach people through Vikas Yatras.

Although the opposition Congress has many issues against the government, it has failed to create an impact among the people.

One month has passed since Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra was launched. The Congress workers had to take out marches through villages, hold meetings with the people and show video clips. The purpose was to take Rahul Gandhi’s message to voters.

WhatsApp groups were to be made in each village, besides the members of the National Student Union of India (NSUI) and those of the Youth Congress were to take out bike rallies. Nevertheless, the party workers seem to have lost enthusiasm.