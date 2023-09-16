Madhya Pradesh: Congressmen Protest Against Leader From Chhindwara | Representative Image

Pipariya (Madhya Pradesh): Internal squabbling in the Congress in Pipariya came to light on Friday when the party men protested against their leader Gurcharan Khare from Chhindwara.

Local party workers held a meeting on Friday and said that they would oppose an outsider, as candidate from Pipariya.

At a time when the BJP is taking out Janashirwad Yatra, the internal feud in the Congress before the election is causing damage to the party.

Over two dozen party workers gathered at a private organization and said that they had working for the party for over two decades.

Nevertheless, the party leadership has sent an outsider to look after local issues, which will weaken the party, they said.

According to sources in the party, Khare reportedly told the Congress workers that MPCC president Kamal Nath had given him green signal to become the party candidate from Pipariya.

The Congress workers said they would meet Nath and inform him about it.

The party workers also said that the Congress was in a position to win the election, so some people are trying to weaken the party by sending an outsider.

Several Congress leaders from rural areas were present at the meeting and raised slogans against Khare.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)