Madhya Pradesh: Congress to stage sit-in to protest rapes, crimes against women on October 5

To protest the increasing number of rapes and crimes against women in the state, the Congress leaders will stage silent demonstration in front of Dr Ambedkar statue on October 5. The demonstration will be staged are very headquarter on Monday.

“BJP publicised slogan - Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao. But girls are most unsafe in BJP ruled states,” former chief minister Kamal Nath said. He cited instances of rape committed in Hathras (UP), Khargone, Satna, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur (MP) to prove his point. “Law and order situation has deteriorated to the extent that girls are not safe in houses or outside, they are not safe day or night,” he added.

Nath demanded to know that why BJP leaders, who would stage sit-in for petty causes while being in Opposition, are silent on heinous crime like rape. He said no measures have been taken in the state to ensure girls’ safety. “The police are not paying attention to victims’ appeal. Their complaints are not registered at police stations. Rather, they are harassed at police stations,” Nath said.