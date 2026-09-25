Madhya Pradesh Congress To Gherao State Election Office On September 28 Over SIR

Congress To Gherao MP State Election Office On Monday Over SIR |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Congress is going to gherao the state election office in Bhopal on Monday, demanding transparency over changes made to the electoral roll during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

State Congress president Jitu Patwari, while addressing a press conference in Bhopal on Thursday, said the party’s agitation would continue until Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resigns and action is initiated against him.

Additionally, the Youth Congress also staged a protest outside the Chief Electoral Officer’s office and raised slogans against Kumar.

Patwari demanded that details of the 34.25 lakh names deleted from the final electoral roll be made public, including constituency-, district- and reason-wise data. He also sought details of the 42.74 lakh names excluded from the draft roll and how many were restored after claims and objections.

According to figures cited by Patwari, the final electoral roll was issued on Feb 21, 2026, and around 7.17 lakh applications were received for inclusion of names during the claims and objections process.