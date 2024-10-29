Madhya Pradesh: Congress Talks About OBC But Promotes General Category | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress party is talking about holding caste census of OBC but it has given only 24 posts to OBC leaders in the party’s state committee, which was formed on Saturday. The party’s top leaders are unhappy due to several reasons. The body of 177 Congress leaders includes 71 general secretaries and 17 vice-presidents. The maximum numbers of leaders are from general community, 32 to be precise.

The list came almost 10 months after appointment of new state president Jitu Patwari though party leaders had been claiming that the list would come anytime soon. For the first time, state Congress president Jitu Patwari formed a committee of permanent invitees, which only exists at the AICC level. The permanent invitees’ committee has 33 members. In the committee, many senior leaders had been appointed besides MLAs. However, the MLAs are too engaged in their constituency work, leaving very little time for organisation.

The appointments

A. Minority: 8. Muslim: Two vice presidents , 3 general secretaries. Jain: Two general secretaries. Sikh: One general secretary.

B. General category: 32 posts. Rajputs: 11, Brahmins: 15, Raghuvanshi:1, Kayasth:2.

C. OBC: 24. Mali, Baghel, Dangi, Kirar, Kunbi, Khati, Kurmi, Patel, Rawat, Sanodiya: One each.

D. Yadavs: 5. Lodhi: 2. Gurjar: 2 E. SC: 8. ST: 13

Divisional scene

Maximum number of posts had been given to Indore leaders -17, followed by Jabalpur -15, Bhopal-12, Gwalior-9, Sagar and Ujjain-7 each, Narmadapuram and Rewa 6 each, Chambal -5 and Shahdol - 1.