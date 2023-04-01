 Madhya Pradesh: Congress takes out funeral procession of road, BJP government in Singrauli
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, April 01, 2023, 09:56 PM IST
article-image

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): The members of the Youth Congress and hundreds of youths in the city took out a funeral procession of the government as well as of pot-holed NH 39 on Saturday.

As the road has been lying neglected for more than ten years, the Congress workers and youths in the city were angry with the government.

Former president of district youth Congress Praveen Singh Chouhan led the procession.

The procession, taken out from Ambedkar Chowk, reached the collectorate where the Congress workers performed the last rites of the government.

On the way, they raised slogans against the BJP. Vice-president of the district unit of the Youth Congress Atul Shukla and Harish Chand Kushwah tonsured their heads in protest against the government.

Chouhan said if the administration did not start the construction of the road, the Congress would launch an agitation.

article-image

