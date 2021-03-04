Madhya Pradesh : Congress stages walk in State Assembly out over illegal mining

BHOPAL: The Congress ripped into the government over illegal mining and walked out of the House on Thursday.

Party legislator Arif Auqeel raised the issue of illegal mining in the state.

Aqueel has shot off a letter to the inspector general of police in Dholpur and to the superintendent of police and IG in Bhina that illegal mining has caused traffic logjam.

Aqueel alleged the minister encouraged illegal mining in the forestland in Indore. Besides Aqueel, other legislators Govind Singh and Sanjeev Kushwha alleged that Poclain machines and boats were being used to do illegal mining.

Kushwaha said the goons of illegal miners carrying guns stand on the national highway.

Minister of Mineral Resources, Brajendra Pratap Singh, said the government had taken action to stop illegal mining.

According to Singh, 2, 300 cases have been lodged and 40 vehicles confiscated, besides 382 FIRs have been lodged and 56 challans prepared.

Singh said the government had launched a drive against the mining mafia. The opposition was not satisfied with reply and walked out.

To another question, Singh admitted that the mining department does not have adequate number of officers.

Because of shortage of officers, geologists have been appointed as mining officers, Singh said, adding that a proposal has been sent to the finance department for appointing 1, 327 officers.