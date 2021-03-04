Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA’s lie raises dust in House, proceedings adjourned

Bhopal: Congress legislator Kunal Choudhary’s lie sparked a din in the House on Thursday. As the clamour led to a commotion in the Question Hour Speaker Girish Gautam had to intervene and adjourned the House for some time.

When the Congress was about to walk out of the House the Speaker called Choudhary’s name for asking him a question.

Nevertheless, the Speaker could not do that, since Choudhary was not in the House. The Speaker then went ahead with other questions.

When Choudhary returned to the House, he wanted that he should be allowed to put up the question again.

The Speaker said Choudhary’s name had been called but he was not present in the House.

Choudhary, however, said he did not walk out of the House. Gautam then allowed him to put the question.

Minister for cooperatives Arvind Bhadoria and Minister for medical education Vishwash Sarang objected to it.

They demanded that video footage should be checked. Sarang said Choudhary must tender an apology to the House for speaking the lie and then he should be allowed to raise question.

Reacting to the statement of Bhadoria and Sarang, the Congress legislators stood up and said the member was not allowed to put up question.

Keeping in mind the fierce debate between the opposition and the ruling party over the issue, Gautam adjourned the House for a while.

The Speaker advised the minister and the legislator that they should not question his (Speaker’s) decision.