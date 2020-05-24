Madhya Pradesh: Congress spokesman Siddharth Singh Rajawat booked for putting up Jyotiraditya Scindia missing posters

BHOPAL/Gwalior: An FIR was registered against state Congress party spokesperson Siddharth Singh Rajawat who was arrested for putting up posters declaring former MP Jyotiraditya Scindia ‘missing’ in Gwalior on Sunday.

In the posters, Rajawat declared that whosoever will find Scindia will be given Rs 5,100. He also gave his phone number on the posters.

The incident indicates that all is not well on political front in the state, which is locked in a battle with corona pandemic.

A poster in Gwalior declaring former MP Jyotiraditya Scindia gone “missing” kicked up dust across the state on Sunday even before the din over posters declaring Sadhvi Pragya, Kamal Nath and Nakul Nath as missing settled.

The poster about Scindia who crossed over to BJP pulling down the Congress government led to arrest of state Congress spokesperson.

The posters carrying picture of Scindia read, ‘Gumshuda jan sewak ki talash’ (search for public servant). These posters have been put up at many places near Scindia palace, Jai Vilas, in Gwalior.

“We put up these posters to remind Scindia ji for his services to the people of state who are suffering due to COVID-19. Before joining BJP, he used to say that there was no opportunity in Congress to serve people but now he is missing for more than two months,” Siddharth told Free Press. “I was arrested on the basis of clue given by Scindia”, he added.

Three things have been mentioned in the poster targeting Scindia. Referring to Scindia, the posters also stated that those who were unable to do public service while in Congress, could not raise voice of migrant workers during corona crisis, who were fond of getting on the road, are missing today.

“Siddharth has been arrested under Sections 188 and 505 (1) of IPC and will be produced before the court. BJP activists have filed the complaint against him,” Jhansi Road police station thana incharge Ramesh Shakya told Free Press.

The Congress leaders opposed the arrest and alleged that two types of laws are followed in the state. The Congress state media coordinator Narendra Saluja alleged that when the posters are fixed against MLAs and MPs, then no FIR or arrest is made. But when it comes to certain person who is not a MLA or MP and a poster is put up, speedy action is taken and arrest is made within hours.

In a massive blow to grand old party, Scindia joined BJP leading to fall of Kamal Nath led Congress government in the state. Though Scindia is not often seen among people, he has been active on Twitter and has supported the government.

Scindia has also been vocal in supporting Central government's initiatives to fight COVID outbreak including PM Narendra Modi's Janta curfew and nine minutes of tribute to health workers.