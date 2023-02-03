e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Congress Sewa Dal workers stage “Halla Bol” to protest against inflation in Itarsi

Friday, February 03, 2023
article-image
Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Workers of the Congress Sewa Dal Young Brigade staged “Halla Bol” protests in Itarsi town of Narmadapuram against inflation. As a unique way of expressing dismay against inflation, the Congress workers placed the bikes and gas cylinders on a handcart, garlanded them and pushed them forward to set them in motion.

The handcart rally passed through the prominent places of the town and witnessed a thick footfall of Congress workers. All of them hailed slogans against inflation in unison and criticised the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) for the increase in prices.

State president of Congress Sewa Dal Young Brigade, Gajanan Tiwari told the media that the Halla Bol protests shall continue in the town for a week. He also alleged that BJP’s failed governance has led to inflation.

He then claimed that Congress government will soon rule the state, in which every person will be relieved of inflation. Towards the end of the protests, Shubham Walia expressed gratitude towards all the Congress workers who participated in the protests.

