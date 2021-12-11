Madhya Pradesh: Congress running away from panchayat polls, says BJP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The people of state are against Congress party and that is why the party is running away and doesn’t want to face panchayat elections as its supporters are sure to lose polls. State BJP president VD Sharma stated this while talking to media here on Saturday.

The State Election Commission has announced three-tier panchayat elections. Though the panchayat elections are conducted without party symbols, most candidates who contest elections are members of political parties.

Stressing the need for panchayat elections, he said they are the base of the democracy, as every village gets an elected representative who raises villagers’ voice and attempts to solve their problems. “It strengthens democracy and helps in villages’ development,” he added.

He said party workers are working hard in villages and BJP-supported candidates are sure of victory.

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 08:09 PM IST