Madhya Pradesh: Congress protests six-lane road project in Kolar

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state Congress party unit has raised protest against construction of six-lane road project in Kolar and alleged that it was bundle of irregularities.

Talking to media here on Wednesday, Congress spokesperson Amitabh Agnihotri said, “project is aimed to collect donation for Assembly elections by BJP. To collect donation, the BJP had started anti-encroachment drive in the area.” He added, “No notification was published, no specification of the road was described, marks were put on the building without informing residents. Sewer line, water supply line, electricity line, gas line, service road etc are not part of the project.”

The Congress leader also objected to cement road. “Worldwide, people are opposing cement concrete road because it harms environment. Asphalt roads are cheaper, durable and eco-friendly,” Agnihotri added.

Besides, no provisions have been made for the metro in the present project. In coming years, residents will have to remove their houses and commercial establishments for the project. “Road is causing serious problems to the residents and Congress is going to support them,” Agnihotri added.

