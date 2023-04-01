Madhya Pradesh: Congress organises Satyagraha in Narmadapuram

Representative Image |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress members organized a Satyagraha at Jai Stambh Chowk in Narmadapuram on Saturday.

President of the district Congress committee Pushpraj Patel and other senior leaders of the party addressed the crowd and criticised the policies of the ruling party.

Former chairperson of Nagar Palika Meena Verma, president of the city unit of the party Dharmendra Tiwari and others were present on the occasion.

The Congress was protesting against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha, rising unemployment, spiraling prices of essential commodities and other issues.

Modi gagging opposition’s voice: Congress

Sehore: President of district Congress committee Balveer Tomar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in trying to save his friend Adani, was destroying democracy. Tomar told media persons that the Congress would do everything to save democracy. Cancellation of Rahul Gandhi’s membership from the Lok Sabha indicates that Modi does not want that there should be a discussion on Adani in the House.

To distract the attention of the people from Adani, BJP president JP Nadda raised the issue of offending the OBC people, Tomar said.