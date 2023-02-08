Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA Pragilal Jatav's U-turn on 'Kuno cheetahs will eat up Congress voters' comment

Congress MLA Pragilal Jatav | FP Photo

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Pragilal Jatav, Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri, has accused the BJP government of a conspiracy of eating up its voters by bringing cheetahs to the Kuno National Park. A video of the MLA making the speech has also surfaced on social media.

Jatav represents the Karera assembly seat of Shivpuri and was addressing a public meeting on February 6 when he made the allegations. He said that the cheetahs, which have been brought from Namibia to Kuno National Park, would eventually grow up to eat Congress voters.

In the video, Jatav can be heard saying that, while Congress cares for all sections of society, BJP is a party of animals. He said, “The BJP government spent Rs 117 crores on bringing Cheetahs to Kuno National Park. As BJP is unable to reduce the Congress vote bank, it wants to decimate Congress votes through cheetahs.”

The public meeting was organised regarding preparations for MP Congress chief Kamal Nath’s visit to the state.

'I was misinterpreted'

However, when contacted by the Free Press he denied saying any such thing and said that he meant something else. “I intended to say that when cheetahs would grow up and would be released in the wild, they would attack people going inside the jungle.”

Notably, eight cheetahs were brought to Kuno National Park from Namibia on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year. Now they are supposed to be released into the wild at Kuno.

