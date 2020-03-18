Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA Kamlesh Shah admitted in hospital after chest pain

BHOPAL: The Congress MLA from Amarwada, Kamlesh Shah, was admitted in the hospital after he complained of chest pain on Tuesday. About 80 MLAs camping in a hotel here and Shah is one of them.

Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja said MLA was admitted in the private hospital and the information was sent to his family about it. The doctors indicated that Shah fell ill due to food poising.

The family members and others have reached hospital and are taking care of MLA. He is stated to be out of danger and will be discharged from hospital soon. For last 10 days, the MLAs are camping together. They were in Jaipur earlier and had returned to Bhopal recently. Since then, they are staying in a private hotel.