Madhya Pradesh: Congress lost power for its sins, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress government fell because of its sins, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

He made the statement during the debate over no-confidence motion in the House on Thursday.

The discussion over the no-trust motion brought by the Congress continued for two days.

The motion was, however, defeated by a voice vote, and after that, the winter session of the House was adjourned sine die.

Chouhan said that the Congress always alleged he had had toppled its government.

On the contrary, had he wanted to form the government, he would have done that in 2018 itself immediately after the results of the assembly elections were out, Chouhan said.

Chouhan further said that he resigned after the results had been out, proving that he was averse to forming a government through unfair means.

The 15-month-old Congress government fell because of rampant corruption, action against the innocent, stopping welfare schemes meant for the poor and for its arrogance.

He further said cases had been registered against the Bharatiya Janata Party for no reason.

“My government is taking action against the goons. Lands freed from mafias will be given to the poor for building houses,” the Chief Minister said.

He said the Congress government had messed up the loan-waiving scheme. A sum of Rs 53,000 crore was needed but only an amount of Rs 7,000 crore was sanctioned.

The Congress also shut the welfare schemes meant for the tribal people and the poor, he said, adding that because of arrogance, the party hurt the sentiments of Jyotiraditya Scindia, so the government fell.

The tribal people are given their rights through the Panchayat Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act, but the Congress is spreading canards about it, Chouhan said.

Even during the corona pandemic, 447 industries were set up in the state, he said.

Medical science is being taught through Hindi medium so that the children who do not know English do not have any complex, he said, adding that he had never come across such a weak no-trust motion.

Congress took money for posting collectors, SP

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan counted the irregularities committed by the Congress during its 15-month rule. He said money was taken for posting of collectors and superintends of police. The Congress remained in power till 2003, but such an incident never came to light. Besides, there were irregularities in advance payment for an irrigation project, Chouhan said. The pipes purchased for the work lacked quality, the Chief Minister added.

Congress continued to butt in

The Congress members continued to interrupt the Chief Minister during his speech in the House. The party legislators Jitu Patwari, Sajjan Singh Verma, Sachin Yadav and Vijaylakshmi Sadho butted in.