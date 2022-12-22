Bhopal: 'CM House events were said to be held at BJP office'

e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: 'CM House events were said to be held at BJP office'

During the Congress rule the departments gave wrong information in the House

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, December 22, 2022, 11:21 PM IST
article-image
Congress MLAs at Vidhan Sabha on Thursday | FP
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An issue raised by Jitu Patwari in the House unveiled the truth behind it. It came to light that during the Congress rule, when the government sought information from various departments to target the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, they gave wrong information.

Patwari alleged that the government spent a sum of Rs 40 crore on food and high tea at the events held in the BJP office. Patwari’s allegation was related to Congress legislator Kunal Chaudhary’s question raised against the BJP during the Congress rule in 2019.

According to reports, the Tourism Department gave the information that those meetings were held in the BJP office from 2014 to 2018. Nevertheless, those events were held at the Chief Minister’s residence.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the government did not spend a single penny on any occasion at the BJP office.

The then minister replied to the House that the events were held at the BJP office, although they were actually held at CM house.

Patwari made the allegation against the BJP government on the grounds of the minister’s statement. Patwari also alleged that the Public Relations Department paid the money, but he made charges against the government on the grounds of feedback he got from the tourism department.

Reacting to the allegations, BJP leader Narendra Saluja said the Congress government put a question mark on the events which were held at the CM’s residence, and in reply, it was said that those events were held at the BJP office.

The Congress was ruling the state; it raised questions and also replied to those issues, he said.

Bhopal: Life gives many chances. Just be neutral in joy, sorrow and work hard’
article-image

