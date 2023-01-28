Madhya Pradesh: Congress leader booked for 'haath todo' comment | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A case has been registered against a Congress functionary in Madhya Pradesh over his alleged offensive remarks calling for "breaking the hands of the corrupt" if they do not listen to people, police said.

Congress Jabalpur district president Nilesh Jain was booked on Friday following a complaint filed by Jabalpur district Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha president Rajmani Singh, they said.

Shahpura police station inspector S L Verma said over phone that Singh, in his complaint, has claimed Jain, speaking at an event, said - 'Haath jodo, nahi mane to bhrashtachari ke haath todo' (fold hands and if they don't listen, then break the corrupt person's hands).

A jibe on 'Hath Se Hath Jodo'

The Congress leader has been charged under two sections, including 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), said Verma.

Jain made the alleged comments during his party public meeting held in Jabalpur on Thursday, the police officer said, citing the complaint.

On January 26, the Congress launched a new nationwide mass contact programme, 'Haath Se Haath Jodo'.

