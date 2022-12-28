Madhya Pradesh: Congress Foundation Day celebrated in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): City Congress celebrated the 138th Foundation Day of the party at City Congress Office by working president Pappu Khan. The party flag outside the office was hoisted and senior Congress members were honoured on this occasion. Senior Congress leaders Satya Narayan Daji, Ramlal Patidar, Hari Lal Saini, Yadunandan Patidar, president Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress in-charge Ankit Dhoni and Kailash Chand were present. Block Congress president Hukum Singh Anjana conducted the programme and Seva Dal president Naresh Joshi expressed gratitude.

Code of conduct for Pithampur municipal polls

Madhya Pradesh Election Commission (MPEC) has announced the election of Pithampur municipality on Wednesday. The election for the post of president in the municipality will be done by elected councillors. After the sudden announcement of elections in 31 wards, there has been a stir in the political circles. Voting will be held on January 23 and counting of votes will be done on that day itself.

Pithampur's sub-divisional officer and election officer Roshni Patidar said that code of conduct has been imposed in Pithampur municipality and from Thursday the code of conduct will be strictly followed in the entire municipality area. The process of election will begin from December 30.