Madhya Pradesh: Congress former minister Suresh Pachouri angry for not getting Rajya Sabha ticket

BHOPAL: Anger among some of the Congress leaders for not getting tickets for Rajya Sabha has come to the fore.

Former Union minister Suresh Pachouri was livid after the names of party candidates for RS polls were announced.

After the announcement of RS candidates, Pachouri left for Delhi. He was absent when former chief minister Digvijaya Singh filed nominations for RS polls on Thursday.

Pachouri has five MLAs, and his anger may cost the government dear in coming days.

MLA Sanjay Shukla, Sanjay Sharma, Speaker NP Prajapati, Arif Masood and Devendra Patel are the supporters of Pachouri.

Twenty-two legislators have already resigned after Jyotiraditya Scindia crossed over to BJP.

The situation has come to such a pass that, other legislators may go out of the party’s hand even before it can prove majority in the House.

Pachouri played an important role in bringing the Congress to power in the state.

Fifteen months have passed since the government was formed in the state, but Pachouri has yet to get an important position.