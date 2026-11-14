Madhya Pradesh Congress Faces Leadership Battle Ahead Of 2028 Assembly Polls As Nakul Nath, Jitu Patwari Flex Muscles | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tug-of-war has begun in the Congress over the leadership issue just two years before the assembly elections and after former chief minister Digvijaya Singh's Yatra.

There were speculations that Singh launched the Yatra to promote former minister Jaivardhan Singh, who also looks enthusiastic about it.

But to lay all such speculations to rest, Singh said the Congress should fight the 2028 assembly elections under the leadership of MPCC president Jitu Patwari and the Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar.

Singh's statement has set off discussions across the state. On the heels of the state, Patwari said, ''Singh's money belongs to Jaivardhan, but his political legacy remains with me.'' His remark ignited the debate.

Amid the discussions, former MP Nakulnath has planned to show his strength in Bhopal. He plans to organise an event in the state capital on the occasion of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's birth anniversary and before the birthday of his father Kamal Nath.

Supporters of Nath have started gathering in the state capital to participate in the event and put up hoardings containing the pictures of Nakul.

A few supporters of Nakul removed the pictures of Digvijaya, Patwari, and Singhar from the hoardings.

Kamal Nath sent a message about Nakul's event, indicating his support for his son's event.

At a time when the Congress leaders remain busy showing their strength, former leader of the opposition in the House Ajay Singh looks enthusiastic after Sonia Gandhi's praise for his father in her book, Belonging: A Journey of Love.

Singh has been touring the state for some time. He says trips remain part of his exercises to form a government in 2028, and after the book, his supporters look happier than they were earlier.