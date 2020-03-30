Madhya Pradesh: Congress distributes thousands of food packets to needy people

BHOPAL: Congress party workers are distributing food packets to the needy people in the city. The party workers gesture to feed the hungry is made following the national lockdown.

The PCC have turned into a big kitchen, the treasurer Govind Goyal took the charge of the kitchen and made the arraignments. Goyal informed that because of the lockdown, people living in slums, hostels and other places are not getting food.

Former chief minister Kamal Nath has asked the Congressmen to help the needy people and in Bhopal Congressmen are trying to fulfil the same.

Every day thousands of food packets are prepared and distributed, on Saturday around 10,000, on Sunday around 20,000 and Monday around 26,000 food packets were distributed.