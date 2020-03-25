Coronavirus News: Lockdown brings Bhopal folk in dread

BHOPAL: Soon after PM Narendra Modi’s appeal for total lockdown of the country against COVID-19, milk booths and grocery shops clogged by city folks in the morning hours on Wednesday.

The apprehended people rushed to the nearby shops and flour mills to get packed with the essential commodities. This led to shortage of items at many shops. Police immediately intervened and ensured the complete shutdown of the shops.

With the onset of Navratri festival from Wednesday, demand for ‘falhari’ as well as puja items hiked. But due to shortage of items, people had to compromise. Though, the shortage also led to confrontation between shop keepers and customers.

To curb the shortage, shops keepers objected and distributed upto certain limit to every person, items like sugar, falhari, ghee packets etc.

Police teams were deployed at various pockets to control the crowd, with an objective to crack the gathering of people. Police carried on their patrolling to control rush at shops. Medical shops, grocery shops were partially opened in colonies in the noon while the vegetable venders opened their kiosks till noon.