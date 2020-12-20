Madhya Pradesh: Congress criticises government’s move to stop loans to youths under CM scheme, says it will harm their interests

BHOPAL: The state government has issued orders to banks to stop disbursing loans to youths, a decision which Congress party has criticised.

The Congress party state media vice president Bhupendra Gupta has alleged that state government portrays itself as a friend of youths but it has only harmed their interests. “Scheme was launched before by-elections to get votes. Now that their motive has been achieved, government has put the scheme on hold,” Gupta added. He also said that the government had betrayed thousands of youth by closing the scheme in corona pandemic situation.

The department of micro, small, medium industry has issued the orders to state level bankers committee to stop disbursing the amount under CM Yuva Udhaymi Yojana till further orders. The scheme aims to generate employment among youths. The decision was taken by the department in the meeting held on December 14 and the order was released on Friday.