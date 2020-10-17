Madhya Pradesh: Congress complains against ACS Shrivastava for holding review meet in poll bound areas

Congress has complained against ACS Panchayat and Rural Development Department, Manoj Shrivastava for holding a review meeting even in the poll bound areas.

Congress has taken a serious exception to the review meeting held by ACS Manoj Shrivastava on October 15 despite clear instructions from Election Commission. The meeting reviewed the progress in schemes like MNREGA, Awas Mission, Midday meal, Livelihood mission, Poor Welfare Scheme, Street Vendor Scheme, Nal Jal Scheme etc.

“All these schemes are meant to lure the voters and have direct impact on voting. We demand a probe on whose pressure did NIC provide links of the poll bound districts for video conferencing?” said JP Dhanopia, incharge of election work of Congress.

Congress has also complained against protem speaker Rameshwar Sharma for participating in election campaign. Protem speaker is a constitutional post and is not allowed to take part in political activities including meeting of party MLAs. “But his presence in election campaigning in Sanchi assembly was in violation of poll code. Case should be registered against him,” Dhanopia said.

In another complaint, Congress has urged Election Commission to reject the form of Jajpal Singh Jajji contesting from Ashoknagar citing several anomalies in the nomination form.

Congress has also complained against seven government officials from Dabra constituency for working in favour of sitting minister and contestant Imarti Devi. Name of the officials include SDM Dabra Pradeep Sharma, Tehsildar Navneet Sharma, police station Dabra officer KD Kushwaha, PS Bilaua incharge Anil Bhadauria, PS incharge Gijaura Shakti Singh Yadav, police chowki incharge Tekanpur Anand Jatav and CMO Nagar Palika Dabra Pradeep Bhadauria.