Madhya Pradesh: Congress calls half-day, statewide bandh

BHOPAL: The Congress has called a statewide, half-day bandh at all government and private offices and other institutions on Saturday against the hike in the prices of petroleum products.

Former chief minister Kamal Nath, on Friday, appealed to the people of the state to participate in the bandh. Nath, in his statement, alleged that the government, instead of offering support to the common man in times of the Covid-19 pandemic, was putting more financial burden on them by increasing the prices of petrol and diesel 37 times in the past 40 days. Not only this, but the price of domestic LPG cylinders has also increased twice in a short span of time, he said.

The party leaders have asked businessmen and shopkeepers to keep their establishments closed till 2 pm on Saturday. They also asked people to close private and government offices till 2 pm. The leaders have also asked bus, local transport and truck operators to not to run their vehicles till the 2 pm deadline.

The general public has been asked to stay home till 2 pm, but no restrictions have been made in case of hospital and other emergency services.