Bhopal: Congress leaders clash over bandh call

BHOPAL: A meeting of the Congress party to chalk-out strategy for Saturday’s half-day bandh turned into a group clash at the party office in the presence of former minister PC Sharma, on Thursday. Son of DCC president Anil Mishra and Congress leader Dhamendra Rai were involved in the clash. When the meeting was started, both Mishra and Rai were sitting together. When the question came about closing of shops, Rai pointed at Mishra and asked whether Mishra’s liquor shop will also be closed’. On this both of them had heated arguments which turned into a clash.

Former mayor Vibha Patel and others tried to pacify them but nobody paid attention to their pleas. After much rumpus, finally they calmed down and just after that the meeting was dissolved. When asked, media coordinator Narendra Saluja refused such ‘ruckus’ occurred between the two Congress leaders. He claimed: ‘It is a work of Opposition, which wanted to kill harmony of the party and wanted to create confusion’. DCC president Kailash Mishra refused that he has seen such incident in which his son was involved. Bur he accepted that ‘an incident had happened and it is within the family and it is a family matter’. Other spokesperson Ravi Saxena tried to stop the media from covering the incident. He shouted on the cameramen to stop recording the incident.