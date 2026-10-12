Madhya Pradesh Congress Begins Hunt For Strong Candidates Ahead Of Local Body And Assembly Elections, District Chiefs Given December Deadline | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress party has started its election preparations by finding suitable candidates for the local bodies and later for the Assembly elections.

This time, the primary task in the party's election strategy is not merely ticket allocation, but finding leaders worthy of receiving a ticket. The party has observed that in many areas, it is difficult to find even a single suitable face to field in the election.

In the previous urban body elections, the Congress failed to field candidates in over 1,000 wards across the state. At that time, the state Congress leadership was under the command of former chief minister Kamal Nath.

Now, the party wants to avoid a situation where the election is imminent, but the organisation runs short of time to find candidates. Therefore, this task is to be completed in every district by December.

This matter was discussed during a review meeting held on October 7 at the state Congress office, attended by district presidents and Assembly constituency-level in-charges from Rewa, Bhopal, Shahdol, Gwalior, and Chambal division.

Congress leaders had already included this item on their agenda: instructing district presidents and Assembly constituency in-charges to identify strong and capable individuals ready to contest elections in every ward of the municipalities and municipal councils within their respective areas.

During the discussion on district reports, the shortage of candidates emerged as a major issue in several locations.